Dean McDermott Reunites With 1st Wife Mary Jo Eustace To Celebrate Son Jack’s Graduation: Photo

Former spouses Dean McDermott and Mary Jo Eustace reunited for their son Jack‘s college graduation. Dean, 55, posted a photo of the exes with their 23-year-old son at San Francisco State University on May 26. Jack smiled proudly in his purple cap and gown and stood in between his famous parents. “So proud of this young man!!” Dean wrote in his caption, alongside the image of the trio. “He graduated SFSU today!! So grateful to take part in this celebration and journey with @thejackmonty and @maryjoeustace.”

Mary Jo, 60, also shared a photo from the graduation to Instagram. This time, the exes and Jack were joined by Mary Jo’s daughter Lola, 17, who she adopted as a single parent. Lola lovingly wrapped her arms around Jack in the photo, as Mary Jo and Dean stood on either side of their son. “Bliss with the graduate,” Mary Jo wrote in her caption, tagging Dean and Jack.

Dean and Mary Jo got married in 1993, but they divorced over a decade later after Dean had an affair with his Mind Over Murder co-star Tori Spelling, 49. Dean and Tori got married in May 2006 and had five children together: Liam, 15, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5. Dean cheated on Tori in 2013, and the fallout of the affair was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori. Although the couple reconciled, they’ve been plagued with divorce rumors over the past year.

In March 2021, Tori was spotted without her wedding ring. That summer the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum admitted her and Dean don’t sleep in the same bed anymore. Dean only addressed the rumors once, calling them “weird” on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast in Sept. 2021. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore. It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean?’ How is that going to affect your day?” he said.

At the start of this year, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tori and Dean “are working things out” for their five children. “They realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart,” the insider explained. Around that same time, Tori helped care for Dean and their children when they all got COVID-19.