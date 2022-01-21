Why Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Are ‘Working Things Out’ Instead Of Ending 15 Year Marriage

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are resolute on making their marriage work despite rumors that their relationship may be in trouble.

Tori Spelling, 48, and Dean McDermott, 55, are determined to “working things out” despite rumors of trouble in paradise for the married couple of 15 years. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a few sources close to the pair who revealed why the True Tori stars aren’t calling it quits on their marriage.

“Tori and Dean are working things out for the sake of their kids,” one insider said. “Over the holidays they both realized that they have too much to lose by getting a divorce and that their lives together are much better than they would be apart. They were questioning whether their love was strong enough to get over their differences.”

“But since Dean has been working now on a film and a TV show, a lot of Tori‘s worries about finances have gone away. He is earning money to support their family now and she is so happy about that. Him also being away while filming gives them the time apart that they need in order to maintain a healthy marriage,” the friend continued.

Last summer Tori revealed that she and Dean hadn’t been sleeping in the same bed. The Mommywood author made that confession after she was spotted without her wedding ring in March 2021. Tori also went without the jewelry back in 2013, amid early reports of Dean’s affair. Dean confessed to his infidelity the following year, and the fallout of the affair was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori. The couple share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4.

“Tori just tries to focus more on herself and the kids to distract her from worrying about Dean,” a second source told HL. “She’s been more into her physical appearance lately and is just trying to make herself feel good. It’s working! She looks the best she has ever looked and it’s making her feel more confident overall.”

“Tori is super excited to be back doing her 90210 podcast with Jennie (Garth) where she gets some much needed girl time to just have fun and forget about family life for a little bit,” the pal added. “The nostalgia is fun for her. Especially now that she is a new woman looking back on it all. She has really been focusing on her physical, mental and emotional self and ridding herself of any toxic feelings or people around her. Tori has been through a lot and is determined to make 2022 her best year yet.”