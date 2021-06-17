Tori Spelling Reveals Why She & Dean McDermott Are Sleeping In Different Bedrooms

Tori Spelling revealed that she and Dean McDermott don’t sleep in the same room after he was filming in another country for 6 months!

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s marriage has weathered many storms, resulting in much speculation about marital troubles along the way. Well, Tori, 48, recently addressed the tabloid headlines in a new interview on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on June 16. When asked point blank about problems at home by host Jeff Lewis, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor remained relatively mum; however, Tori did reveal that the two are sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“What is really going on? You put the wedding ring on. Are things OK?” Jeff asked. The actor has been spotted without her wedding ring a few times, including in 2013, amid early reports of Dean’s affair, and most recently in March, amid rumors of a split. “I feel like the last time you were here things were good,” Jeff added. “Are you guys sleeping in the same bed?”

Tori then revealed that Dean, 54, sleeps in a separate room in their home after having spent some time away to film a new project. “You know what? Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Tori said. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me,” she said. “So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.” Jeff then joked, “That sounds healthy. Yeah. Takes co-sleeping to another level.”

Tori and Dean, who wed in 2006, share five children, Liam Aaron, 14, Stella Doreen, 13, Hattie Margaret, 9, Finn Davey, 8, and Beau Dean, 4, together. Dean also shares son Jack Montgomery, 22, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace. Dean made headlines in 2013 after reports of an affair surfaced; and in 2014, he publicly admitted to cheating. While the two remained married, the fallout of the affair was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori.

In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in 2019, Dean opened up about how his marriage survived the cheating scandal. “Our relationship now is better than ever. I have no regrets, because what [my “Daddy Issues”] podcast has enabled me to do is to go in and correct things, correct misquotes, correct false stories,” Dean said. “Aside from being my wife and loving me, she is my biggest fan, and my biggest supporter.” He added, “All I can say is from the moment we met, it was just on. It was done. It’s like you guys are meant to be together.”

With Dean notably MIA from Tori’s Instagram and the 2020 family Christmas card, though, many have speculated the two split. Whether that is true, however, remains a mystery.