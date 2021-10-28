Tori Spelling Is ‘Done’ With Husband Dean McDermott & ‘Feeling Better About Herself’

Tori Spelling is reportedly ‘done’ with her marriage to Dean McDermott and looking forward to a happier, single life on her own.

Is Tori Spelling, 48, truly ready to move on from Dean McDermott, 54? That’s the tea according to a source close to the couple who EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her husband of 15 years were “done” after rumors of their split continue to swirl. “Tori and Dean are done,” the source shared. “Dean has realized that he is happier being a single dad than in a marriage he’s unhappy in. No matter what, right now, they just can’t seem to get along.”

The insider went on to reveal that now that Tori has been “making her own money,” she realized she “doesn’t need the married life look to be a brand.” They continued, “She’s working on her own and being self sufficient. Her self confidence is very high. She’s feeling better about herself than she has in a long time and it’s given her the strength to do it on her own.”

Moreover, the source shared that the last time Dean went away, Tori truly reveled in the time she had on her own . “She even took the kids on a vacation alone without him and was starting to realize she could handle this and didn’t need to be there as a partner with him.”