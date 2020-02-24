Tori Spelling Posts Reveals Her 2 Oldest Kids Were Bullied Mercilessly & Now Have Panic Attacks

Tori Spelling opened up in this raw Instagram post about kids Liam and Stella, revealing that they don’t want to return to school after being bullied.

Tori Spelling, 46, is speaking out about the traumatic bullying her kids Liam, 12, and Stella, 11, have experienced. The BH90210 star shared a lengthy and emotional post on Instagram on Sunday, Feb. 23 detailing what the siblings have gone through — and why she’s sharing their experiences. “My two 1st born… they have been thru so much bullying I can no longer not share and express ourselves,” she began, captioning an adorable throwback photo of Liam and Stella as babies having a blast on wooden horses.

“Stella is 11. She was 1 in this pic. Innocent little being that only knew unconditional love, honesty, exploration, & kindness,” Tori wrote in the second paragraph. “Between her last year at her elementary school or the 1st year at her middle school this human has endured enough bullying for a lifetime.. we were told ‘she’s playing the victim’,” Tori added, revealing that Stella then changed schools only to be bullied again by students who made comments about her physical appearance. “She now associates her education with boys that have been so horrific to her. She wanted to empower others girls and be a business leader. She now has panic attacks and doesn’t want to return to school. This girl, 2 years ago told me she wanted to be President or work to empower women daily,” the lengthy paragraph explained.

Tori then went on to talk about her and husband Dean McDermott‘s eldest son, Liam, 12. “Liam, my 1st born, is a fiesty funny guy. 2 thumbs up in this pic at 2 years old,” she began, adding that he was labeled “unmotivated” by a school principal. “He is a hilarious, smart, outgoing, and a creative kind guy!” the Los Angeles native revealed, explaining that the situation lead to Liam enrolling at the same school as little sister Stella. “He was bullied to the point that he developed severe emotional based headaches and stomach aches. This school ( who did help with Stella’s situation) did not help with Liams. He continued to be bullied so bad we had to leave,” she confirmed.

“Was hesitant to post this bc as celebs we are sometimes judged for having problems others have,” Tori concluded the revealing post, adding the hashtag #worriedmomma. In addition to Liam and Stella, Tori and Dean are also parents to Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2. Tori’s Instagram account is filled with sweet family photos, and you can tell what a hands on mom she is! The family recently enjoyed a relaxing getaway in Cancun, Mexico, and seemingly had a blast as they soaked up the sun. Despite their traumatizing experience, Liam and Stella are so lucky to have a supportive family in mom Tori, dad Dean, their siblings, and grandma Candy Spelling!