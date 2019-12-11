Tori Spelling, 46 & Mom Of 5, Proves She’s Still Sexy By Showing Off Her Incredible Legs In Bathing Suit

Hot mama! Tori Spelling may have five kids, but the 46-year-old can still rock a swimsuit like a pro. She’s showing off her incredible legs in a hot one piece while in Mexico.

Tori Spelling is looking SO good these days. While 90210 might not be returning for a second season, she’s kept her actress body tight. The 46-year-old mother of five is flaunting her figure on Instagram and she couldn’t be more proud of her swimsuit figure while on a family vacation to Mexico. Tori shared an Instagram pic on Dec. 11 wearing a color-blocked one-piece with the stunning ocean behind her. With her trademark blonde locks, she could be Donna Martin on vacay. Tori looked like she was able to get some “me” time away from her large brood.

In the photo, Tori is seen relaxing on a blue lounger with her long legs out in front of her while sitting up on a balcony. She’s a sensation in a one piece with a plunging top. On the left the fabric is white while a gorgeous green makes up the right side. The bottoms are black and she looks like she added a longer bottom wrap around to her look.

Tori has been vacationing in Playa Mujeres — a resort on a penninsula just north of Cancun — with her husband Dean McDermott, 53, and their five children. She had nothing but glowing words to say about the resort they were staying at, captioning her swimsuit pic, “This was the view from our balcony! Well… one is my view and the other is my hubby’s 😂 Loved our family time and relaxation at @dreamsresorts #dreamsplayamujeres So incredible to find a resort that is so incredibly in touch with what the adults want and need as well as kiddos of all ages.”

Tori also added she was “#unplugged” in the caption, happy to get away from the family’s more hectic life in Los Angeles. In another photo she shared on Instagram, Tori could be seen in a hot tub with her five children Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and youngest child, son Beau McDermott, 2. She again gushed about what an amazing time her family had, writing next to the pic, “Still dreaming about our Magical Mexico Family Getaway at @dreamsresorts #dreamsplayamujeres … this all-inclusive resort had so much for the entire family. Perfect for families with kiddos of all ages. The views, pools, and beach were insanely amazing and the water park and lazy river were my big broods fave part.” Sounds like a blast!