Tori Spelling’s Mom Candy Really Wishes She Won’t Have Baby No. 6 — But Tori May

Tori Spelling’s mom, Candy, is not ready to be a grandmother to another child! The Broadway producer got honest while chatting about Tori’s family plans, her parenting skills with Dean McDermott and more.

The tables have turned! Usually, it’s mom who’s demanding more grandchildren — but Candy Spelling, 73, hopes her daughter Tori Spelling, 45, is done expanding her family with husband Dean McDermott, 52. “I just hope that she quits having kids, already,” Candy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the red carpet of Byron Allen’s Third Annual Entertainment Studios Oscar® Gala, which supported the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Feb. 24. That doesn’t necessarily mean the Beverly Hills, 90210 star will heed her mom’s advice! When asked about the possibility of Tori having baby No. 6, Candy admitted, “She hasn’t told me, but you know she’s really considering it.” Even Dean confessed that his wife has “this gleam in her eyes, like, ‘I can do more,’” when speaking with Us Weekly on Feb. 6!

Still, Candy’s beyond grateful for the five grandchildren — Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1 — that Tori has gifted her. “But they are so cute and they are the best behaved children,” Candy gushed to HollywoodLife, adding, “I am always so proud when I go out for dinner with them. We go out every Sunday night as a family.” Hillcrest Country Club is the family’s favorite spot! Candy gave Tori and Dean major credit for their parenting skills. “I don’t know how she has made it happen, but I think it’s because she does a lot with them and so does Dean,” Candy said. “They are great parents, they are both very present all the time and it’s the consistency and presence that makes all the difference.”

Obviously, it doesn’t sound like there’s any animosity between Candy and Tori, rumors of which this mom-daughter duo has long been subject to. Candy, who is currently producing the King Lear Broadway production that’s opening on Feb. 28, happily shut down those feuding rumors! “It’s just not true. Just look at my Instagram and all the different Sundays that I have with my family and the kids, you just can’t listen to those rumors,” Candy said. And it’s true — the theater producer just shared a family post of Tori, Dean and their brood on Feb. 21, as you can see below. “There is no feuding between Tori and I,” Candy insisted, even saying that she and her daughter are best friends! “I am very, very proud of her she’s really has done amazing things, she is re-creating it herself she has a fantastic skin care line and I’m just really happy for her.” The Spelling women were even photographed together, a rare occurrence, on Jan. 28!

Candy is especially excited for her daughter’s reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210, as the OG cast was spotted reuniting at a Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf in Los Angeles on Dec. 19, 2018! “I think it’s great. She’s excited about it and they’re all friends in real life…well maybe not all of them. But most of them are very close, so it’s really been fun with them,” Candy told us. “Her bestie is Jenny Garth anyways so it’s very fun for her.”