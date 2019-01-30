Tori Spelling Reunites With Mom Candy, 73, In Rare Photos Despite Strained Relationship

Tori Spelling seemed to put her difficult relationship with her mother, Candy, aside when they reunited in new family photos that she posted to Instagram on Jan. 28.

Tori Spelling, 45, and her mom, Candy, 73, caused some speculation about the status of their strained relationship when they spent some family time together on Jan. 28. Tori took to Instagram to share two pics of herself posing with her loved ones, including Candy, and the big group surprisingly looked happy to be together. One photo shows Tori, her five kids, Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 1, and Candy. The proud grandmother is holding adorable Beau in the sweet snapshot. The other pic shows them joined by Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, 52, and several friends. “As a family we did some fun things this past weekend but the highlight was Sunday night dinner with Grandma @candyspelling and our special friends from Tunisia! Xoxo,” Tori captioned the pics.

Tori and Candy’s new pics come as a surprise considering the two are known for having their ups and downs over the years. Back in 2014, Candy wrote about their difficulties in her memoir, Candy at Last, and opened up about her feelings on the situation. “Tori and I are a work in progress and probably always will be,” she wrote. “I notice that the more my self-esteem expands, the less patience I have for the pursuit cycle she creates when she shuts me out. We have a pattern, and until we can break it hand-in-hand, this is going to be the little dance she and I do together.”

Candy went on to elaborate that financial issues were partially to blame for their inability to consistently get along. “My husband and I handed everything to our children, only later to realize that pushing up your shirtsleeves and digging in your heels is character building,” she explained. “I think the best way to explain my perspective is to quote George Clooney‘s character, Matt King, in The Descendants. At the beginning of the movie, Matt explains his family’s intergenerational wealth. Matt says that his father wanted him to have ‘enough money to do something but not enough to do nothing.’ That pretty much sums up how I feel.”

The same week her memoir was released, Candy also admitted that she would watch Tori’s reality show, True Tori, which documented Dean’s shocking affair and her struggling marriage. “As a mom, you don’t wanna see your children hurt in any way, and I have to say that it’s painful for me to watch it,” she said.

Tori and Candy have been actively working on their issues and are closer than ever, according to an Oct. 2018 source report from US Weekly. “Things were tense for a while between the two,” a source said. “But they are very close now and actively working through their issues.”