Tori Spelling Reveals Why She Doesn’t Care When Dean McDermott Spills Their ‘Risque’ Marriage Secrets

Tori Spelling opened up about why it doesn’t bother her when hubby Dean McDermott talks about their ‘risque’ marriage secrets on his podcast.

Beverly Hills 90210 star Tori Spelling, 46, is dishing out all the hot gossip — just like her hubby Dean McDermott, 52, does on his podcast — about why his sharing of their “risque” marriage secrets to the world doesn’t bother her one bit. “You know what? I am such a huge supporter of my husband and his comedy and what he’s doing, that I’ve been an open book,” she spilled EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife while attending the Night of the Jack VIP opening event in Malibu on Oct. 2. “We’ve been an open book. It’s been on the risque side, obviously. And I don’t want to change him though. That’s who he is personally.”

Tori has nothing but praise for her husband, who she married in 2006, and thinks the work he’s been doing with his comedy podcast is absolutely wonderful. “My husband is outspoken. He tells it like it is, and he’s funny, and that’s part of the reason why I love him,” she continued. “So I’m like, ‘You don’t have to tell everything that happens in the bedroom, but I support you telling it like it is.’”

Dean co-hosts a podcast called Daddy Issues alongside Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. According to their PodBean bio, “Daddy Issues is a weekly lifestyle podcast presented by and recorded at The World Famous Comedy Store starring Dean McDermott, Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris and various celebrity guests. Daddy Issues is an hour long authentic and punch-line packed conversation from 3 men in 3 different phases of their life. Dean is a famous dad of 6, Adam is a new dad and Nicky is 26 and still needs his dad. They offer 3 different perspectives on life, parenting, relationships, sex and more.”

In an episode of Daddy Issues that was released in June, Dean dished on his and Tori’s bangin’ love life, noting the fact that they have five children together hasn’t slowed down their sex life at all. “We go every day,” he confessed. “It never stops… my wife is so f**king sexy.”