Dean McDermott Reveals He & Wife Tori Spelling Still Have Sex Every Day, Using ‘CBD Lube’

After 13 years of marriage and five kids, Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling’s sex life is still going strong! The actor revealed on his podcast that the couple have sex all the time using some special lube.

Most parents would be exhausted after chasing five young children around all day, but not Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott. The actors, 46 and 52, respectively, still go at it like rabbits, Dean said on the August 7 episode of his Daddy Issues podcast. While speaking with co-hosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris and guest Denise Richards about how much they all have sex with their spouses. Dean shared that he and Tori have sex every single day, and use CBD lube while they’re at it. If that wasn’t TMI, Dean goes into detail about the benefits. Adams, who also uses the lube, explains to Denise why they all love it so much: “It’s great, you just put it on, and the vagina gets tighter, and then you last longer.” Dean chimed in, saying, “Isn’t it awesome?,” and went on to say it was “fantastic” and “amazing.” Okay, we get it!

Dean and Tori, who is currently starring in the revival of Beverly Hills, 90210, married in 2006. They are parents to Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. And Dean told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in July 2019 that he and Tori have discussing adding a sixth child to the brood. While Tori would love to have another baby, Dean says he’s okay sticking with “the ones we have. And so does Tori. Tori knows that, you know, having a sixth child would be too much. But she loves being pregnant. She feels great when she’s pregnant. She looks adorable when she’s pregnant. But I think we’re done.”

We have a feeling that even if they do have another baby, their sex life won’t suffer one bit. This isn’t the first time that Dean’s spoken about their bedroom business publicly. “We go every day,” he said on a June episode of his podcast. “It never stops… my wife is so f**king sexy.”