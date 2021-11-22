Tori Spelling & All 5 Kids Pose For Christmas Card Without Husband Dean McDermott

Dean McDermott was noticeably absent from his family’s 2021 Christmas card, as rumors continue to swirl that he and Tori Spelling are ending their 15-year marriage.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott were not a united couple in their family Christmas card this year. In fact, Dean, 55, was not present at all for the photo, which Tori, 48, shared to her Instagram page on Monday, November 22. The snapshot features the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her five children posing with several farm animals, including a pig and a rooster that Tori held in her arms. Under the picture, the card reads, “Happy Holidays. With love, from our farm to your home. Xoxox, Tori & family.”

Dean’s absence from the holiday photo certainly indicates that those divorce rumors may indeed be true. Tori has not posted any photos of Dean to her social media account in months, and the two also haven’t been photographed together in weeks. Tori has, however, been snapped moving boxes out of her home on Nov. 4. In recent weeks, she was also spotted at a lawyer’s office holding onto a clipboard outside.

On Oct. 28, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Tori and Dean are done.” Our insider added, “Dean has realized that he is happier being a single dad than in a marriage he’s unhappy in. No matter what, right now, they just can’t seem to get along.” The source also shared that the last time Dean went away, Tori truly reveled in the time she had on her own. “She even took the kids on a vacation alone without him and was starting to realize she could handle this and didn’t need to be there as a partner with him.”

Amidst the ongoing split rumors, Tori refused to discuss the state of her marriage when asked by guest host Whitney Cummings on The Wendy Williams Show on Oct. 26. “You know I’m not gonna answer that,” Tori bluntly replied. Meanwhile, Dean shot down breakup rumors on a podcast back in September. “It’s just weird that people need to know,” Dean continued. “What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”

Tori and Dean tied the knot in May 2006. Seven years into their marriage, Dean cheated on Tori, and the fallout of the infidelity scandal was chronicled in Tori’s 2014 reality TV series, True Tori.