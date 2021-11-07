Tori Spelling Wears Sexy Black Dress Out With Friend Amid Split Rumors From Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling wore black blazer dress and lace up over the knee boots for a girl’s night out in West Hollywood on Nov. 6!

Tori Spelling, 48, looked sensational for a night out! The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum turned heads in a low cut black blazer dress as she hit up a West Hollywood hotspot with twinning gal pal Laura Rugetti on Saturday, Nov. 6. She paired the jacket dress with a pair of chunky lace up boots that came above the knee a well as a black purse.

Laura appeared to be wearing the same dress, but added a patent leather of boots to her look instead. Tori and Laura, who is a hairdresser, seem to pull the twinning look often: the gorgeous blondes wore the same denim jumpsuit while stepping out back in September, also adding designer bags to their ensembles.

Their latest outing comes amid murmurs of a split from her husband of 15 years Dean McDermott, 54. The actress hasn’t posted any photos of Dean to her social media account in months, and the two also haven’t been photographed together in months. Tori has, however, been snapped moving boxes out of her home on Nov. 4. In recent weeks, she was also spotted at a lawyer’s office holding onto a clipboard outside.

“Tori and Dean are done,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on Oct. 28. “Dean has realized that he is happier being a single dad than in a marriage he’s unhappy in. No matter what, right now, they just can’t seem to get along,” the insider spilled.

The couple married in 2006 and share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 4. Tori was recently asked about her marriage situation by guest host Whitney Cummings on The Wendy Williams Show, however, declined to open up about a potential divorce. “You know I’m not gonna answer that,” Tori bluntly replied.

Our source also said Tori is “working on her own being self sufficient” and “her confidence is very high” as she continues to make her own money. “She doesn’t need the married life look to be a brand…She’s feeling better about herself than she has in a long time and it’s given her the strength to do it on her own,” they also said.