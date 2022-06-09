Tori Spelling’s Lookalike Daughter Stella, 14, Is So Grown Up In 8th Grade Graduation Photo

Tori Spelling made a touching tribute to her 14-year-old daughter, Stella, in a lengthy, sweet Instagram post on Thursday. “Stella McDermott GRADUATES!!” she ecstatically wrote in the caption of her daughter posing in her bright blue graduation gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. “My girl graduated from middle school today. Bittersweet. So proud of how hard she fought to graduate amongst bullying, COVID, adversity, migraines, severe anxiety, and sadly teachers and counselors who didn’t believe she could do it all in time to graduate…she proved them all wrong!”

The actress continued, “So beyond proud but I still look up at that stage and see my tiny little buggy running around. You have such drive and such a kind spirit! You can do absolutely anything you want to do!love you @stella_mcdermott08 with all my heart and soul bff.”

The 90210 actress’ post came amidst her current struggles (or perhaps resolutions?) with husband Dean McDermott, as they currently undergo a “trial separation” while dealing with rumors they’re divorcing.

View Related Gallery Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott: Photos Of The Couple Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Fox Winter All-Star Party, Inside, TCA Winter Press Tour, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Feb 2019 Tori Spelling, Finn McDermott, Hattie McDermott, Dean McDermott, Stella McDermott and Beau McDermott at the World Premiere of Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL at the TLC Chinese Theater. Columbia Pictures' JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL World Premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 9 Dec 2019

According to report from Us Weekly published on Thursday, June 9, the couple, who have been married since 2006, have been “going through with a trial separation,” a source told the magazine.

The pair’s five kids (Stella, Liam, 15, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 5) are a prime concern in deciding the future of their relationship. Even though the source called the split a “trial separation,” another source had said that the pair have considered ending their marriage. “They know divorce will be expensive and it’s not something they’re willing to go through right now. They both feel trapped,” they told Us. “They don’t want their children to be unhappy, yet at the same time, Tori has been unhappy for quite a while now. They truly are still together for their kids.”

Yet another source echoed that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has stuck around for the kids, following longtime rumors that the pair were working on issues in their relationship. “She has been close to leaving many times, but she ends up staying for the kids’ sake,” the insider explained.