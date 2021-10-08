Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s Relationship Status Revealed Amid Divorce Rumors

Amid ongoing speculations of divorce, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship has seen better days.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott’s relationship has been rocky amid ongoing divorce rumors. The couple, who wed in 2006, has weathered many storms, including public admissions of infidelity. While Dean, 54, recently called the split speculations “weird,” a source has revealed exclusively to HollywoodLife that Tori, 48, and her husband “aren’t getting along” amid divorce rumors.

“Right now, Tori and Dean aren’t getting along,” a source close to the couple told HL. “They really haven’t for a long time. He’s wanted to leave Tori and the home, but he doesn’t want to leave the kids. That’s been really, really hard on him.” Tori is currently away from Los Angeles filming her upcoming project Bleeding Greed, and the source added that this brief separation has been “good” for the couple.

“Because she’s away filming, this break is something they needed,” the source continued. “Her doing this film is long overdue and this may give Tori the strength to do her own thing too. They’ve been having problems for a very long time and he has thought about moving out and has stayed with friends, but he wants to be with the children.”

“He doesn’t want to give that up,” the source concluded. “This break is a good thing for them.” The couple share five children together: Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Finn, 9, Hattie, 9, and Beau, 4. The rumors of a separation have largely been fueled by the fact that the two have been spotted without their wedding rings. Tori also previously revealed in June that she and her husband don’t sleep in the same bedroom.

She explained that the children began sleeping with her while Dean was away for six months filming at a different country. “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Tori said. “Since he left — this is not good, you guys — but since he left [and] he was gone for six months filming in another country, they all stayed with me, so I currently still have four in the bedroom with me who have yet to go back to their rooms.”

With chatter of a rough patch abuzz, Dean addressed the rumors while on the “Feminine Warrior” podcast on September 15. “I don’t reply, you know, anymore. It’s just like, ‘OK, if that’s what you want to think, then think it,” he said. “It’s just weird that people need to know. ‘What’s going on with Tori and Dean? She’s not wearing her ring.’ Why do you need to know that? How is that going to affect your day?”