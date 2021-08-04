Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Having Marriage Issues ‘For Months’ As Reports Of Split Swirl

Amidst new rumors that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for a split, HL has learned that the two have been dealing with trust issues for months

It’s no secret that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have had a lot of ups and downs over the years, and the couple is currently going through another rough patch, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. “Dean and Tori have been having relationship issues for months now,” our source revealed. “They fight a lot. Tori has had trouble trusting Dean. She always thinks he’s cheating on her and he couldn’t take it anymore.”

Dean has publicly admitted to cheating on Tori in the past, and it’s led her to have major trust issues. “She’s never been able to fully trust him again and they always fight about it. It drives him crazy,” our insider added. “It’s been a nightmare for him.” However, despite all the tension, Tori and Dean have continued to put on a united front when it comes to their five children.

“Dean’s been seeing the kids because Tori can’t take care of all of them without him,” our source said. “He’s helping out a lot at home still. He is a great father and she is a great mother, so this has been hard on their family.”

Tori and Dean were both married to other people when they first got together after meeting on the set of Mind Over Murder in 2005. After splitting from their significant others, they got married in May 2006. However, in 2013, news broke that Dean had been having an affair, and he admitted to being unfaithful in 2014. Since then, Tori and Dean have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the public eye.

By 2019, Tori revealed that things were good in her relationship with Dean, and he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the marriage was “better than ever.” However, in 2021, rumors of a split began to swirl after Tori was photographed out without her wedding ring. She also revealed that she and Dean hadn’t been sleeping in the same bed during an interview in June 2021. “Right now, my kids and dogs sleep in my bed,” Tori confirmed. “Since he left — this is not good you guys — but since he left [to film a movie] and was gone for six months, they all stayed with me. So I currently still have four in the bedroom with me