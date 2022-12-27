Kim Kardashian Takes Her 4 Kids To Meet ‘Puss In Boots’ Characters At Universal After Christmas: Photo

After the fabulous KarJenner Christmas party, Kim Kardashian, 42, took her four children to Universal Studios in Hollywood, California on Monday, Dec. 26. The reality star shared an Instagram Story photo from the theme park with her daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, and her sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 3. Kim and her kids were joined by her pal Tracy Romulus and Tracy’s family. They all posed with Puss in Boots from the new Universal film that’s a spinoff of the Shrek movies.

Kim also shared a video to her Instagram Story that showed her kids playing rock, paper, scissors with the Puss in Boots character. For the fun family outing, The Kardashians star dressed in an all-black ensemble that included large sunglasses. Kim threw out a peace sign in the group photo, as all the children smiled at the camera while posing with Puss in Boots.

Kim is co-parenting her four kids with Kanye West, 45, which hasn’t been an easy experience. Kim just did an interview on the Angie Martinez Podcast where she opened up about dealing with her ex-husband who has caused so much controversy over his antisemitic remarks. Wiping away tears, Kim said, “co-parenting is hard. It is really f***n hard.”

“I am hanging on by a thread and I know that I am so close to that not happening, but while it is still that way. I will protect that to the end of the earth as long as I can,” Kim said on the podcast. “My kids don’t know anything. At school, some of my best friends are the teachers. So, I know what goes on at recess. I know what goes on at lunchtime. I hear what’s being talked about. None of the kids have ever said anything to my kids.”

Kim and Kanye were married for six years, before Kim filed for divorce from the “Stronger” rapper in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.” It took until November 2022 for their divorce to be finalized. According to the final settlement obtained by HollywoodLife, Kim and Kanye agreed to joint custody with “equal access” to their 4 children, though Kanye has to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support.

A source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that finalizing the divorce was “a massive relief” for the SKIMS founder. The insider also shared that Kim “is so ready to step into this new chapter of her life,” now that her divorce from Kanye is finally behind her.