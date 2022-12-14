Salma Hayek Channels Cinderella In Sheer Blue Dress For ‘Puss In Boots’ Premiere: Photos

Salma Hayek stole the show at the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish movie premiere in NYC on Dec. 13, when she wore a gorgeous sheer blue gown. The 56-year-old channeled Cinderella in her light blue poofy dress with a sheer bedazzled bodice as she posed alongside her co-star, Antonio Banderas, 62.

Salma’s Alexander McQueen Resort 2023 collection dress featured a skintight, corset bodice that was completely see-through. The bustier was covered in intricate rhinestones and beading and the neckline was incredibly plunging, revealing ample cleavage. The rest of the dress flowed out into a poofy, tulle skirt. She opted out of any accessories other than Boucheron jewels and rocked gorgeous glam. Her black hair was down and parted in the middle in loose waves while a sultry smokey eye and a peach matte lip tied her look together.

The night before, Salma attended DuJour’s 10th-anniversary party when she wore a gorgeous black Giambattista Valli lace embroidered gown. The plunging neckline revealed ample cleavage while the bodice was sheer and covered in lace. The sleeveless dress featured ruffled tulle straps and a sheer, tiered ruffle skirt. She topped her look off with a slicked-back middle-parted bun and a red lip.

Salma’s red carpet outfits have been absolutely stunning and one of our favorite recent looks was at the 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Awards in London. For the event, Salma wore a stunning, bright red off-the-shoulder silky Vivienne Westwood gown. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline that put her chest on full display while the waist was cinched in. The rest of the gown flowed into a wrap skirt and she accessorized with dazzling blue and pink diamond dangling earrings.