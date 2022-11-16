Salma Hayek Slays In A Plunging Red Dress At GQ Men Of The Year Awards: Photos

Frida star Salma Hayek, 56, stunned at the GQ Men of The Year Awards on Wednesday evening in a sexy red gown that left little to the imagination. The satin dress, which was designed by Vivienne Westwood, featured a plunging front that put plenty of Salma on full display. In addition, the ensemble was strapless and included an off-shoulder design with a chic bow in the front.

The 56-year-old opted for minimal accessories, as she allowed for the floor-length gown to be the star of the evening. Aside from her wedding ring, Salma wore a large green cocktail ring on her right hand and droplet earrings that notably were two different colors – pink and green. More so, the bombshell wore her raven-hued tresses down in stylish loose waves and chose to part her hair down the middle. Although her shoes were not pictured, it was clear that Salma was wearing some form of high heels as she gained a few inches in height that night.

GQ’s event took place at The Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park hotel in the city of London. The star-filled event took place in order to honor those who are successful in fashion, politics, entertainment, sports, and more. Some of the other celebrities at the event included Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney, Alexandria Daddario, Suki Waterhouse, and more. A few of the honorees included The Batman star Zoë Kravitz, 33, rapper Stormzy, and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae, 49. Zoe also landed her own cover on the magazine for the Men of The Year issue, where she dished about being close friends with Taylor Swift during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.

Salma’s amazing red carpet look comes one day after she teased a new clip of her upcoming movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, set to premiere in Feb. 2023. “Something to get the blood flowing. #MagicMikesLastDance directed by Steven Soderbergh only in theaters February 10, 2023,” the mom-of-one captioned the video on Instagram. The film is set to star Channing Tatum in his return as Magic Mike, newcomer Juliette Motamed, and Insidious actress Caitlin Gerard.

Earlier on Oct. 21, Salma got her fans in a frenzy when she posted a still image from the film, which included Channing’s character placing her hand on his abs. “A tease of what’s to come in theaters this Valentine’s Day weekend. You’re not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance,” she captioned the viral photo. As soon as the sexy snapshot was posted, many of her fans took to the comments section to share their excitement for the film. “Lucky dude,” one admirer commented, while another chimed in, “Lowkey you were dying inside Salma.” And a third follower couldn’t help but add, “OMG! We needed this combo.” This will be the third Magic Mike movie, which comes over a decade after the first movie premiered in 2012.