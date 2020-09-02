Netflix gave ‘Magic Mike’ fans an unexpected surprise when they released footage of the film’s strip scene without the added music and it was shocking to watch.

Netflix proved that music can really make a movie when they shared a special clip of Magic Mike‘s stripping scene without the music that Channing Tatum‘s character famously gets down to. The clip, which was released on the network’s social media sites on Sept. 1, showed the hunky actor and the rest of the dancers moving their bodies in their black vests, ties, and pants but with no added music, all you could hear was the noises they made while dancing across the stage and the audience’s claps. “This is what Magic Mike sounds like without music. You’re welcome,” the Network’s cheeky caption for the clip read.

This is what Magic Mike sounds like without music. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/bVDdJqyg7P — Netflix (@netflix) September 1, 2020

Once it was shared, the video brought on a large number of comments who couldn’t get over how weird the scene was without the music they’re used to. “i hate you all for this,” one follower wrote indicating the clip ruined the scene. “But when he started shakin’ it the sounds made me laugh too hard,” another wrote while adding a bunch of laughing emojis. “this made me extremely uncomfortable, but i couldn’t stop watching,” a third wrote.

“I watched it twice,” yet another follower admitted while one revealed that they “couldn’t stop laughing.” “I never want to see anything without music ever again,” another tweet read and one even called the clip “Embarrassing.”

Channing didn’t respond to the epic clip yet but the star made quite the impression in the 2012 film so it’s no surprise that an unedited video would get the attention of many people! He played the now famous role of Michael “Magic Mike” Lane, a stripper who works at a club called Xquisite and the film did well enough to eventually film and release a sequel called Magic Mike XXL, which he also starred in. The role put him in a huge spotlight and proved to be one of his most memorable over the years.