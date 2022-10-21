‘Magic Mike 3’: First-Look Photo & More Updates On Channing Tatum’s Movie

Channing Tatum‘s job as ‘Magic’ Mike Lane isn’t over yet! Magic Mike 3, which is officially titled Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is the upcoming sequel to the film series that stars Channing, 42, as a sexy male stripper. The film is set to come out in early 2023, over ten years after the first Magic Mike was released. The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, came out in 2015.

Fans are so excited for the third Magic Mike film, which has already wrapped filming. Channing is obviously returning (with his hot abs!) as the titular character. The first photo from Magic Mike’s Last Dance shows Salma Hayek closing her eyes and feeling Channing’s abs. “All good things begin in Miami,” Channing wrote on Instagram when he shared the photo.

HollywoodLife has rounded up all the details we know so far about Magic Mike 3, including the release date, the cast, and more.

Magic Mike 3 Confirmed

The third Magic Mike movie was officially announced on November 29, 2021. Channing shared a photo of the first page of the script, which confirmed that director Stephen Soderberg and screenwriter Reid Carolin were returning. Stephen directed the first movie, while Gregory Jacobs directed the second movie. Reid wrote both films. “Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Channing wrote in his post.

The first Magic Mike movie followed Channing as a seasoned male stripper who teaches his protege Adam “The Kid”. The film starred Alex Pettyfer as Adam, Olivia Munn as Joanna, Mike’s on-and-off lover, Cody Horn as Brooke, Mike’s love interest, Matthew McConaughey as Dallas, Mike’s boss, and Matt Bomer as Ken. Magic Mike 2 followed Mike returning to the stripping world as him and his friend travel to Myrtle Beach for a stripping convention. Channing and Matt returned for the sequel with newcomers Joe Manganiello, Kevin Nash, Adam Rodriguez, Gabriel Inglesias, Jada Pinkett Smith, Amber Heard, and Andie MacDowell. The first two movies have a combined $285.6 million at the global box office.

Magic Mike 3 Release Date

Magic Mike’s Last Dance will be released in theaters on February 10, 2023. That’s Super Bowl Weekend and Valentine’s Day Weekend. The film was originally supposed to be released only on HBO Max, but then Warner Bros. decided to give it a theatrical release. The movie will stream on HBO Max at some point after its run in theaters, according to Deadline.

Magic Mike 3 Cast

Channing Tatum is returning as Mike Lane for Magic Mike 3. In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Channing revealed that he nearly turned down the movie because of the intense preparations to get in shape.

“It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural,” he said in Feb. 2022. “That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy,” he added. Channing revealed he worked out twice a day and ate extremely healthy to prep for Magic Mike 3.

Channing has confirmed that this will be his final time playing Magic Mike on the big screen. “I want it to be the Super Bowl of stripping,” he told PEOPLE in February about the third movie. “I want dancing like we’ve never been able to do in the other two movies, because we had to be honest to what the reality of that world is, which isn’t great dancing.”

Salma Hayek is the lead female star in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. “It’s the strongest love story, the strongest female character, from beginning to end,” Salma told People about her role. “How lucky am I?” She also teased that the film will feature an epic lap dance from Channing. “If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven’t seen anything,” Salma explained in the Aug. 4 interview. “His dance skills—he just got better.”

Thandie Newton was originally supposed to be Channing’s co-star in the film. She exited the project “to deal with family matters”, a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Variety in April 2022. While nothing is confirmed, there have been rumors that Thandiwe and her husband Ol Parker split up, which could be why she quit the film.

What Will Magic Mike 3 Be About?

We’ve gotten some great teasers about Magic Mike 3 so far. “I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Channing previously revealed. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

Channing has also talked about how the lead female character (played by Salma) is pivotal in the movie. “It’s going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that’s female,” he told Variety. “We’ve never done a traditional love story, and this isn’t a traditional love story.”

Screenwriter Reid Carolin previously said that the third film is “about a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’ And then Magic Mike comes down from the ceiling. She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?”