Thandiwe Newton & Ex Ol Parker Reunite In 1st Photos Since Split & Her PDA With BF Lonr

The 'Westworld' actress met up with her estranged husband in Los Angeles and retrieved a cell phone from him three months after they split.

July 30, 2022 12:53PM EDT
Thandiwe Newton'Reminiscence' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 17 Aug 2021
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Thandiwe Newton and her much younger musician boyfriend Elijah Dias aka Lonr are seen arriving for a sushi date at Matsuhisa in Los Angeles. Before walking into the restaurant Thandie waited while her boyfriend enjoyed a quick smoke. Thandie appears to be happy with her new beau amid the announcement of her recent split from her husband of over 20 years, Ol Parker. Pictured: Thandie Newton, Lonr, Elijah Dias BACKGRID USA 27 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Thandiwe Newton wearing Rodarte 'All the Old Knives' film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Mar 2022 Wearing Rodarte Same Outfit as catwalk model *12441091t
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thandiwe Newton reunited with her estranged husband Ol Parker three months after the couple were said to have split. The Westworld star was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday, July 30 meeting up with her producer ex, whom she was married to for 20 years and shares three children. The pair looked to be civil with each other as Thandiwe retrieved a cell phone from Ol while waiting on the sidewalk outside her taxi, as seen in photos here.

Ol Parker and Thandiwe Newton were spotted reuniting three months after their split. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

The Mission Impossible 2 alum rocked an eclectic ensemble featuring a white tee, sparkling sweater, rain jacket, and a long tie-dye skirt. She topped off the bohemian chic vibe with an orange beanie, an oversized tote and a set of wedge shoes. At one point, she pulled out a bubble wand and began to blow bubbles. Ol, meanwhile, kept it casual in an oxford and khakis as he handed over the phone with a smile.

The actress had first met Ol while they both worked on a television project back in 1996. Two years later, they married and eventually welcomed three children together: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.

The former couple are seen here at the ‘Westworld’ premiere in 2020. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

At the brief reunion, Thandiwe was seen without her boyfriend, 25-year-old musician Lonr (real name Elijah Dias). The pair sparked romance rumors after they packed on the PDA during a stroll together in Miami in April. Then a month later, they were spotted on a sushi date, where they canoodled outside the famed Matsuhisa restaurant in Hollywood.

Thandiwe is not only in the midst of a split from her husband — she’s also dealing with the aftermath of reportedly being fired from Magic Mike 3 after getting in a heated argument with its star Channing Tatum. In addition, the film’s production team was reportedly concerned about Thandiwe’s mental health. “Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind,” a source told the outlet. However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

