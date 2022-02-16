Mission Impossible 8: Release Date, Cast & Everything We Know About Tom Cruise’s Return

Tom Cruise is set to return for the eighth installment in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series, and HollywoodLife has all the details for you!

Mission: Impossible is one of the longest running film series in movie history. While it’s not clear how many more there may be, it’s already set for both seventh and eighth installments. Of course, the latest action-adventure film in the Mission: Impossible franchise will surely be a hit, complete with returning star Tom Cruise, 59. While its not clear if it’ll be the last movie in the series, it is expected to be the last Mission: Impossible film to feature Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, per Variety. While fans still have to wait for Mission: Impossible 7, the eighth movie is definitely on the way from Paramount Pictures and Skydance, and at HollywoodLife, we’ve compiled all the details for you here!

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ Release Date

The latest Mission: Impossible movie is still in production, but it does have an expected release date! The movie is expected to hit theaters on June 28, 2024. Of course, that could change before the movie finishes production, but before the eighth installment Mission: Impossible 7 does have a release date set for July 14, 2023. Given how popular each film is, they’re sure to both be box office smashes.

‘M:I 8’ Cast & Crew

While Mission: Impossible 8 may be a send-off for Tom, it will still feature many of the beloved cast members who people have come to love over the past seven movies. Other than the Jerry Maguire star appearing for his final mission, there are tons of actors set to make their returns for both the seventh and eighth movies. Long running actors like Ving Rhames (who plays Luther Stickell) and Vanessa Kirby (who plays White Widow) are both set to make their returns. Ving and Vanessa aren’t the only stars reprising old roles in the sequels following Mission: Impossible — Fallout. Henry Czerny, who played Kittridge in the first Mission: Impossible movie, is set to come back for the first time in over 15 years in Mission: Impossible 7, and he’ll also be back for the eighth movie.

Other than the familiar faces, there are still tons of new cast members joining the franchise. Most notably Esai Morales, who has starred in classic movies and shows like La Bamba and How To Get Away With Murder, is expected to return to play the villain in both the seventh and eight movies. Other newcomers include Pom Klemenetieff and Hayley Atwell. Both actresses are no strangers to major action franchises, each having roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mantis (from Guardians of the Galaxy) and Peggy Carter (from Captain America), respectively. While not much is known about Pom’s character, Hayley and writer-director Christopher McQuarrie spoke about her role (playing a character named Grace) during an appearance on the Light The Fuse podcast, where he described her as a “destructive force of nature”. “We don’t want Hayley to be a repeat of any character that’s come before,” Christopher said, per Collider.

One actor it’s not clear if he’ll be returning is Hawkeye-star Jeremy Renner, who had played William Brandt in both Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation. While he’s not listed on the movie’s IMDb page, it’s definitely possible that he makes a surprise cameo. A source revealed to We Got This Covered that Jeremy would return for the eighth movie in the long-running franchise.

Production Highlights

Like so many other movies in the past two years, Mission: Impossible 8 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It cycled through a handful of release dates with it most recently being set for July 7, 2023, before it was pushed back once more to its current expected release in June 2024. Tom Cruise was notably cautious about COVID precautions in place while shooting Mission: Impossible 7 and was likely also extra serious during the other sequel. He’d gone viral when an on-set rant of him calling out crew for not following safety guidelines was leaked.

With the COVID pandemic throwing a wrench into tons of movie productions, it had reportedly thrown off plans for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 to be shot back-to-back, according to Deadline. Part of why things had to be shifted around had to do with its leading man needing to do press for yet another long-anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Still, it didn’t seem to hinder the schedule too much, as Tom was seen filming an insane airplane stunt in the English county of Cambridgeshire in November 2021. The movie also had filmed in the South African cities of Cape Town and Durban, via Cape Town Etc.