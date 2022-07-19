‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Cast, Release Date & More

The Mission: Impossible movies have been a theater staple since 1996. After the box office and critical success of 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Mission: Impossible 7, which is officially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, is one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming movies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait for the seventh Mission: Impossible movie has been a long one, but Tom Cruise has game-changing plans.

Mission: Impossible 7 will include the franchise’s most dangerous stunts yet. In the first trailer, which was released in May 2022, Tom rides a motorcycle right off the edge of a massive cliff! The action spy movie will also be welcoming new cast members like Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, and more

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is Tom’s first big film following Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to 1986’s Top Gun has received critical acclaim and has grossed over $1 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022. Tom is definitely aiming to accomplish the same with his next Mission Impossible film. From the release date to the cast, here’s everything you need to know about Mission Impossible 7.

When Is ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Coming Out?

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theaters on July 14, 2023. The release date changed a total of four times due to COVID-19-related production shutdowns. Filming was set to begin in February 2020 in Venice, Italy, but production was delayed due to the pandemic until September 2020. Three months later, Tom went off on two crew members for standing too close on set and breaking COVID-19 guidelines. “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us,” Tom was heard saying in audio obtained by The Sun. “Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Tom later defended his rant in an interview with Empire, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I said what I said,” he told the magazine and added, “There was a lot at stake at that point.” He clarified that he was not yelling at the entire crew but “select people” who were not following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Months later in June 2021, production was paused after an unknown number of positive COVID-19 tests came back. “We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” a spokesperson for Paramount Pictures said in a statement to EW. Filming officially concluded by September 2021.

Cast Of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’

This is the confirmed cast for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, including returning stars and new additions.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. This is Tom’s seventh run as the IMF agent. Tom does all his own stints as Ethan for the films.

Ving Rhames as IMF computer technician Luther Stickell. Ving and Tom are the only actors to appear in all seven movies

Simon Pegg as IMF technical field agent Benji Dunn. Benji first appeared in Mission: Impossible 3 and has been in every film since then.

Rebecca Ferguson as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust. Ilsa was introduced in Mission: Impossible 5 and returned for the following film.

Vanessa Kirby as black-market arms dealer Alanna Mitsopolis/White Widow. Alanna is the daughter of "Max" from Mission: Impossible 1. She was introduced in Mission: Impossible 6.

Henry Czerny as former IMF director Eugene Kittridge. Eugene was last seen in Mission: Impossible 1. In the trailer, Eugene tells Ethan he needs to “pick a side.”

Hayley Atwell as Grace. She's a new character who has been described as a "destructive force of nature."

as Grace. She’s a new character who has been described as a “destructive force of nature.” Shea Wingham as Jasper Briggs. Jasper is “trying to track” Ethan in the film, according to Shea.

Esai Morales as the film's primary villain, whose identity has yet to be revealed. Nicholas Hoult was originally cast for this role, but he had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts.

Pom Klementieff, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss have also joined the cast in new roles. Angela Bassett was supposed to return as Erika Sloane, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from traveling and thus reprising the role.

What’s The Storyline?

There’s been no officially description released for Mission: Impossible 7. The trailer shows Eugene telling Ethan he needs to “pick a side,” hinting that an all-out war is coming. There’s tons of action scenes like a wild car chase and a crazy train derailment. The film will take place after the events of Mission: Impossible 6. Director Christopher McQuarrie has confirmed that Ethan Hunt’s story will end after the seventh and eight films. Mission: Impossible 7 will lead directly into the eighth movie, titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two. The budget for Mission: Impossible 7 is a reported $290 million.

Who Is The Creative Team?

Christopher McQuarrie is directing and writing Mission: Impossible 7, as he did for the fifth and sixth films. He has worked with Tom Cruise a number of times over the years. He directed the actor in films like Jack Reacher and helped write other Cruise films like Valkyrie, Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy, and Top Gun: Maverick.

Going into Mission: Impossible 7, Christopher wanted to make the film an “emotional” one across the board. “When we went into making Fallout, I said to Tom, ‘I really want to make this more of an emotional journey for [Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt],’ ” he said on the Light the Fuse podcast. “Going into this, I said, ‘I want to take what we learned from Fallout and apply it to every character in the movie. I want everyone to have an emotional arc. … I just want the movie to have more feeling across the board.”

Tom and Christopher are the main producers on Mission: Impossible 7. Fraser Taggart is the cinematographer, Eddie Hamilton is the editor, and Lorne Balfe composed the score. The production companies are Skydance Media, New Republic Pictures, and TC Productions, while Paramount Pictures is distributing the film.

What Do We Know About The Sequel?

Mission: Impossible 8, officially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part 2, will be released in theaters on June 28, 2024. The full cast for the seventh film will be returning, while Christopher is directing and writing the movie. Filming officially began on March 24, 2022. Mission: Impossible 8 will be the final film to feature Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt. It hasn’t been confirmed if the franchise will still continue without Tom starting with Mission: Impossible 9.