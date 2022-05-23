‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer: Tom Cruise Jumps Off A Cliff In First Look

At last, the trailer for Mission: Impossible 7 was released on May 23. The film, officially titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, will arrive in theaters on July 14, 2023 and features the return of Tom Cruise as undercover CIA agent Ethan Hunt. In the trailer, Ethan is told he needs to “pick a side” by former IMF director Eugene Kittridge, played by Henry Czerny. There’s tons of epic action scenes in the trailer like a wild car chases and a frightening train derailment. Plus, Tom, 59, gets to show off as he rides a motorcycle right off the edge of a massive cliff. Classic!

The trailer also features the returns of several Mission Impossible cast members. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby are all back as Luther Stickell, Benji Dunn, Ilsa Faust, and Alanna Mitsoplis, respectively. Plus, Hayley Atwell joins the franchise as Grace, while Esai Morales appears to be playing the main villain. Additional newcomers include Pom Klementieff,Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss.

Mission Impossible 7 began filming in February 2020, but had to pause production for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming officially wrapped in September 2021, after audio leaked of Tom going off on two crew members for standing too close on set and breaking COVID-19 guidelines. The actor later defended his rant in an interview with Empire and explained that “there was a lot at stake at that point.”

Christopher McQuarrie is directing Mission Impossible 7. The film’s release date was pushed back numerous times due to production delays. It will be followed by Mission: Impossible 8, titled Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is currently set to be released in theaters on June 28, 2024.