Thandiwe Newton’s Husband Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amidst Split Rumors: Photo

Those rumors about Thandiwe Newton‘s marriage may be true. Ol Parker, who has been married to the 49-year-old actress since 1998, was recently photographed without his wedding ring amidst rumors that the couple have broken up. Paparazzi caught the 52-year-old producer/director outside his London home on Tuesday, April 19, with no wedding ring on his finger.

Ol was dressed in a gray zip-up hoodie over a plain T-shirt. He also wore a pair of black pants and black sneakers. Ol carried a navy blue puffer jacket in his hands while walking towards his car parked outside. He rocked a scruffy beard and two earrings in his left ear.

No wedding ring for Ol only fuels the speculation that he and Thandiwe have parted ways. While nothing is certain, the reports that they broke up came after Thandiwe supposedly was taken off set during the filming of Magic Mike 3, a source had told Page Six. “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set,” the source said. “There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed.”

Thandiwe and Ol met in 1996 on the set of the TV movie In Your Dreams. “He was on set every day and I fell madly in love with him,” she told Instyle in a 2009 interview. “But as soon as I met Ol, it kind of cut off any other blood vessels to anywhere else.” The pair tied the knot two years after meeting, and they went on to welcome three children: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.

The Westworld star and Ol haven’t confirmed their rumored split.