Lisa Bonet Spotted Wearing Her Wedding Ring In 1st New Photos Since Jason Momoa Marriage Issues

Lisa Bonet was spotted wearing her wedding ring for the first time since she and Jason Momoa decided to rekindle their marriage after their split in January.

Lisa Bonet was spotted out and about wearing her wedding ring for the first time since she and Jason Momoa opened up about their marriage issues. Lisa put her rock on display as she went out for a shopping trip in Santa Monica. She rocked a boho-chic look consisting of a Bob Marley T-shirt, striped parachute pants and a blue floral kimono. Her dreadlocks flowed long past her shoulders as she wore a suede sunhat and held a number of shopping bags.

It seems like one of the items she may have bought was a Keith Richards shirt that she was browsing. It’s clear that Lisa definitely has a good taste in music based on her shirt choices! Most importantly, she seemed to be in high spirits as she had a big smile on throughout her shopping trip.

Back in January, Jason and Lisa revealed that they were splitting after four years of marriage and 16 years of dating. At the time, they cited that they decided to separate in order to “free each other to be who we are learning to become.” However, the pair is now attempting to rekindle their marriage. A source close to the Aquaman star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Jason moved back in with Lisa and their two children, Lola, born in 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, born in 2008, in February.

“They are very much back together,” the insider told us. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source added that the couple, along with their family and friends, is “hoping that they can make this work this time around.” Since Lisa has her wedding back on, it certainly seems like things are going in that direction!

“Jason has been incredibly busy making films and, because of this, there are periods of time where he must go a week, or more, without seeing his family. During this time, Lisa has to bear the full brunt of parenting and it just gets hard on her sometimes. They don’t use nannies or help,” our source explained. Thankfully, the kids are getting older which is motivating them to make it work. It seems like the main reason behind their split was logistics so it’s great to see them working it out.