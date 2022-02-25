Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Living Together Again & Working On Repairing Their Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” the pal told us. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The couple’s two teenage children – daughter, Lola, 14, and son, Nakoa-Wolf, 13 – are “obviously thrilled” that their parents have given their marriage another shot,” the source said, adding, “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

Although Jason and Lisa, who wed in October 2017, have been married for five years, they started dating more than 16 years ago, in 2005. Their love story goes back even further than that – at least from Jason’s point of view. In a 2017 appearance on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, Jason revealed that he began crushing on Lisa when he was just 8-year-old after seeing her play Denise Huxtable on the 1980’s sitcom The Cosby Show! “Lisa is, and always has been, the only woman that Jason has ever loved,” the friend told us.

So, what went wrong that they decided to split in the first place? According to the source, Jason’s busy schedule as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after A-list actors took a toll on his marriage in recent years. “Jason has been incredibly busy making films and, because of this, there are periods of time where he must go a week, or more, without seeing his family. During this time, Lisa has to bear the full brunt of parenting and it just gets hard on her sometimes. They don’t use nannies or help. Luckily, their kids are now 13 and 14 years old so it is getting easier,” they said.

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Jason and Lisa, but we have not heard back yet.