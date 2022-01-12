Breaking News

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Split After 4 Years Of Marriage: Our Love ‘Carries On’

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet'Aquaman' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Dec 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jason Mamoa and his wife Lisa Bonet were spotted heading out for dinner this evening in chilly New York. Pictured: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the "See" Apple TV+ World Premiere Event at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles, California. Apple TV+ SEE World Premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 21 October 2019
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet
Jason Moma and Lisa Bonet have called it quits after four years of marriage and an eleven-year romantic partnership.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are going their separate ways after four years of marriage. Jason announced the split on his Instagram on Jan. 12, explaining the reasoning for their separation. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he wrote in a message posted to his social media page.

He continued, “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

Jason, 42, continued in the post by saying the “love between us carries on” and that he and his long term partner’s connection is “evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” He went on,” We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children […] Teaching our Children What’s possible.” The Aquaman star completed the joint statement by saying he and Lisa, 54, were “Living the Prayer” and hoped for love to “Prevail.”

In addition to the breakup message, Jason also shared several photos in the post including a sunset sky and one of a person wearing a “May my soul shout love” shirt holding a baby bird.

Jason Momoa 'No Time To Die' World Premiere, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 28 Sep 2021
Jason Momoa and his children pose for photographers upon arrival for the World premiere of the new film from the James Bond franchise 'No Time To Die', in LondonNo Time To Die World Premiere, London, United Kingdom - 28 Sep 2021
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa arrive at the Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show held at Milk Studios on February 7, 2020 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States. Tom Ford: Autumn/Winter 2020 Fashion Show - Arrivals, Hollywood, United States - 07 Feb 2020

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock).

Although the couple didn’t get married until 2017, they began dating as far back as 2005 after meeting through mutual friends. They share two children together, Lola, born 2007, and Nakoa-Wolf, born 2008.

Jason once describe himself as “a mess” when he first met Lisa back in 2005. “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate,” he told Men’s Health in Nov. 2020.

When Jason and Lisa first starting dating, she was busy raising her teenage daughter, Zoe Kravitz, with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Jason also told the outlet he and Lenny “became so close to [each other] from the jump, they now refer to each other as ohana, or family.” Zoe and Jason are also close. “I love her husband,” he says. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”