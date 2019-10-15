Jason Momoa Is ‘So Proud’ Of Stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, For Booking Catwoman Role

Nothing but love! Jason Momoa was so proud of his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, for earning the role of Catwoman in the upcoming ‘Batman’ movie, saying she’ll have ‘so much fun.’

Jason Momoa, 40, is over the moon for his stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz, 30. The Aquaman star took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to share his excitement the same day Zoë was officially announced as the next Catwoman. “I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” Jason began his caption of a snap that featured the two of them in a polaroid pic. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN😍😍😍 Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

It’s a super exciting time for the Kravitz and Momoa clan. Zoë will star as the next Catwoman for Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, where will join Robert Pattinson, 33, who will take on the titular role. Zoë is stepping into the catsuit famously worn by Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry and Eartha Kitt all before her. Those are some big shoes — paws — to fill! But for fans of the epic comic book character, don’t worry, Zoë definitely has the acting chops — or claws — to back it up. The actress was recently seen in the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies where she played Bonnie Carlson. Zoë had a very dramatic, emotional arc in the second season and really got to show off her range. It only means that she’ll be able to really flex her acting muscles in this high-profile role.

And her stepfather, Jason, knows a lot about taking on that type of work. The former Game of Thrones actor portrayed the starring role of Aquaman in the 2017 film Justice League. He eventually got his own solo movie in 2018, with a sequel slated for 2022. Zoë and her stepfather have a few similarities when it comes to their career paths. Both starred on incredibly popular HBO series and now both will officially be comic book characters in the DC Universe.

It’s no secret that acting and performing run in through this blended family. Jason married Zoë’s mother, The Cosby Show actress Lisa Bonet, 51, in 2017. The couple had been in a relationship since 2005 and prior to their marriage had two children together, Lola Iolani, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10. Prior to her relationship with Jason, Lisa was married to Zoë’s father, rocker Lenny Kravitz, 55, from 1987-1993. We can’t help but think that Zoë’s entire family is so proud of her! Fans cannot wait to see her take on this fantastic feline role!