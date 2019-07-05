Lisa Bonet, 51, Cozies Up To Jason Momoa, 39, In Sweet New Pics At Fendi Fashion Show

The Fendi Couture Fashion Show was a family affair for Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, who coupled up to attend the July 4 event with their daughter, Lola.

Jason Momoa, 39, and Lisa Bonet, 51, are spending some time in Europe following Lisa’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz’s, Parisian wedding on June 29. After several days in France, the couple jetted off to Italy, and they attended the Fendi Couture Fashion Show in Rome on July 4 with their daughter, Lola, 11. The adorable trio posed for photos at the event, with Jason baring his ripped figure in a sheer shirt and showing off his long locks. Meanwhile, Lisa looked gorgeous in a nude gown with intricate white detail, and Lola appeared to be quite the fashionista herself in high-waisted pants and a green shirt.

In addition to the photos taken with Lola, Jason and Lisa also posed for sweet couples pics, and they looked so in love as they wrapped their arms around each other for the cameras. Jason and Lisa have been together since 2005, with Lola born two years later. The pair’s son, Nokoa-Wolf, was born in December 2008. Jason and Lisa have an incredibly strong relationship, although they did not officially tie the knot until October 2017, despite initial reports claiming they were originally married in 2007.

Lisa was previously married to Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz, who she eloped with on her 20th birthday in 1987. The stars separated in 1993, but remain amicable. Of course, they were both in attendance at Zoe’s wedding to Karl Glusman, which took place at Lenny’s mansion in Paris.

Jason and Lisa are incredibly supportive of each other’s careers and are often seen supporting each other on red carpets and at other events. Most recently, Lisa was by Jason’s side as he promoted his movie, Aquaman, at the end of 2018.