See Pic
Hollywood Life

Zoe Kravitz & Hubby Karl Glusman Enjoy The Newlywed Life With Romantic Vacay In Italy

zoe kravitz karl glusman
Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Karl Glusman and Zoe Kravitz Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, BRAZIL, CANADA ** Positano, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Newly Weds, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman enjoy a meal with friends while on holiday in Positano, Italy. Pictured: Zoë Kravitz, Karl Glusman BACKGRID USA 7 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman attend pre wedding party at french restaurant laperouse Paris,June 28 th 2019. 28 Jun 2019 Pictured: Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman. Photo credit: KCS Presse / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA454850_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Wedding Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman in Paris Pictured: Reese Witherspoon Ref: SPL5101198 290619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Germany Rights, No Italy Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights, No Switzerland Rights, No United Kingdom Rights View Gallery View Gallery 19 Photos.
Senior Editor

The fun continues for Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman after their romantic Parisian wedding! A week later, they were photographed in Italy enjoying a post-wedding vacation with friends.

Married life is treating Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman quite well! After tying the knot in Paris on June 29, the lovebirds stayed in Europe to continue celebrating their love, and were photographed out and about in Positano, Italy on July 7. Zoe and Karl appeared to meet up with some friends for dinner during their time in the city, and they definitely still had their newlywed glow. Zoe wore a short black dress for the outing, while Karl was handsome in slacks and a colorful shirt, which was unbuttoned to reveal his chest.

Zoe and Karl were actually first married in a legal wedding ceremony in May 2019, but they held their big celebration until the next month. Zoe’s famous father, Lenny Kravitz, held the reception at his mansion in Paris. Of course, the singer was in attendance, along with Zoe’s mom, Lisa Bonet, and her now-husband, Jason Momoa. Some of Zoe’s co-stars from Big Little Lies, including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, also showed up, along with Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson and a slew of other celebrity guests.

When Zoe got engaged, she shared the news with the world in a super casual way during an interview with Rolling Stone. Karl proposed in Feb. 2018, less than two years after he and Zoe first got together following an introduction by mutual friends.

zoe kravitz karl glusman
Cobra Team / BACKGRID

Zoe and Karl aren’t the only ones who stuck around overseas after the wedding, either! Jason and Lisa spent some time in Italy, as well, and were even photographed attending the Fendi fashion show, while also spending time in Venice, just last week. Why not, right?!