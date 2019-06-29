Zoe Kravitz & Karl Glusman Married In France: Congrats To The Couple

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman finally had their beautiful French wedding at her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian mansion. The couple had a legal ceremony in May 2019.

Congratulations to Zoë Kravitz, 30, and her husband Karl Glusman, 31! The couple got married – again – in France on June 29, according to People. This wasn’t their first rodeo, though, as the couple had legally gotten married in the United States prior to their European ceremony, which was held at her dad Lenny Kravitz’s Parisian home. The nuptials went down at his 18th century three-story, eight-bedroom, 18th-century mansion that features elaborate gardens according to the publication, which notes that Lenny has a strict “shoes off” policy in the home proper and the 55-year-old singer posted a black and white Instagram pic of him barefoot in a tux after the ceremony.

Guests included Zoe’s parents Lenny and Lisa Bonet, as well as her stepfather, Aquaman star Jason Momoa. Zoe’s Big Little Lies co-stars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley were on hand for the nuptials as well as director Sam Taylor-Johnson and husband Aaron Johnson.

The couple began dating in 2016 after linking up through mutual friends. Karl asked Zoë to be his wife in Feb. 2018, and the Big Little Lies actress announced their engagement publicly in October of the same year. “Oh yeah, I’m engaged,” Zoë casually announced to Rolling Stone in an interview. “I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world. I wanted to keep it private.” The actress continued, praising her now-husband’s proposal, “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.” The HBO star also discussed what she likes about her relationship with Karl. “I can be my weirdest self around him,” she said. “It’s so relaxing to be around someone where you can be a hundred percent how you feel.”

Getting married abroad has seemed to be a trend among celebrities, like Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West’s, 42, stunning Florence, Italy wedding back in 2014. And who could forget George Clooney, 58, and Amal Clooney’s, 41, beautiful 2014 Italian ceremony? Besides Zoe and Karl, Joe Jonas, 29, and Sophie Turner, 23, also planned for a French wedding in addition to a legal United States one.

We are so thrilled for the happy couple, and can’t wait to see more of them in the future! Congrats to Zoë and Karl!