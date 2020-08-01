Lenny Kravitz Wishes His Ex Wife Lisa Bonet’s Husband Jason Momoa Happy 41st Birthday & Twitter Cheers

The ultimate bromance! Jason Momoa showed love right back to Lenny Kravitz after his sweet birthday tribute, and fans went wild for the interaction!

Jason Momoa has gotten a slew of tributes on his 41st birthday, including one very special one from his wife Lisa Bonet‘s ex Lenny Kravitz, 56! “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love,” the It Is Time for a Love Revolution rocker posted on Instagram Saturday, Aug. 1. “love you ohana. miss u,” the Aquaman actor replied back in the comments, adding two heart-eye and hang-loose emojis.

Lenny captioned an incredible black-and-white photo of the duo taken by celebrity photographer Mark Seliger to his post — which you can see here. Jason was all-smiles in the snap, rocking a white tank top with a camera around his waist, accessorizing with his signature scrunchie around his waist. Meanwhile, Lenny gave the camera some serious ‘tude as he posed with an undone bow-tie and black sunglasses.

The pair are connected, of course, via Jason’s wife Lisa, 52: the Cosby Show alum was previously married to Lenny from 1987 – 1993, and share gorgeous daughter Zoe Kravitz, 31, together. Lisa began a romantic relationship with Jason back in 2005 and share daughter Lola Iolani, 13, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 11, together. Jason and Lisa officially married in Oct. 2017, officially making him Zoe’s step-dad!

Fans were loving the friendly interaction between Jason and Lenny, and quickly made the moment trend on Twitter! “When your fine ex bae send your fine new bae a Happy Birthday post…Lisa Bonet,” one fan wrote, including a hilarious throwback meme of a nodding Lisa from her Cosby Show days. “Why are Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa trending? Lisa Bonet:,” another fan posted, appropriately adding a .GIF of Oprah Winfrey putting her hands out. “Lisa Bonet is probably the luckiest woman in the world… Lenny AND Jason …,” a third gushed.

Zoe was also sure to wish Jason a happy birthday on her own Instagram page! “happy birthday papabear! i love you. @prideofgypsies,” the Big Little Lies star wrote on Aug. 1., including back-to-back photos of Jason. In the second, Zoe sweetly snuggles up to Jason for a candid polaroid snap, showing just how strong their family bond is!