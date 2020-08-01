Jason Momoa showed some skin once again during a video of him being gifted with something truly amazing.

Jason Momoa ended his 40th year on a wonderful high note. The Aquaman hunk posted a video of him receiving an incredible Fender guitar on Friday, July 31, hours before he turned 41. He and the man presenting him with the gorgeous musical instrument sang “Happy Birthday” during the footage as the father-of-two’s energy continued to rise. “Oh s**t!”, he exclaimed. “Oh my god this is amazing. That’s light. It’s super light. Holy f**k bro you’re so goddamn good. Look at that.” Jason, as usual, looked amazing as he sported just a tank top that put his ripping body on display.

Jason nearly broke the internet one day before when he got his millions of fans all hot and bothered as he cooled off. He posted not one but two sinfully delicious pics of him getting hosed down by a very lucky man where the only item of clothing he had on was a pair of white jeans. “Thank you for being the only good part of my 2020,” one joked in the comments section.

The former Baywatch star has provided other memorable moments in 2020. He posted the cutest Instagram story in May of him teaching his son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, 11, how to properly throw a tomahawk. And yes, Jason again was shirtless.

We can’t forget about him and his gorgeous wife Lisa Bonet! The two were seen holding hands with one another after the Super Bowl in February during a fun night out in New York City.

He even surprised everyone who tuned into the Golden Globe Awards in January. It was here that the musclebound action star opted to only wear a tank top while seated inside the ceremony!