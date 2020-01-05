Jason Momoa Wears A Tank Top To The Golden Globes & Fans Have Feelings About It: ‘God Bless’

Jason Momoa was every woman and gay man’s dream at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, when he showed off his bulging biceps in nothing but a tank top.

When we tuned into the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, we had no idea that we would be in for a gun show. And by “gun show” we mean witnessing Aquaman star Jason Momoa‘s bulging biceps on full display during the ceremony. The 40-year-old actor actually wore a dark green blazer when he walked the carpet, but things must have heated up inside during the show, because when Brian Cox was making his way to the stage to accept his award for his role in Succession, Jason was spotted sitting at his table, wearing nothing but a tank top. And his biceps looked massive! Even fans online took notice.

After Jason was spotted on screen, one fan tweeted, “Because jason momoa is just wearing a tank top at the #goldenglobes then Matthew McConaughey has to legally not wear a shirt it’s the law.” And another wrote, “There are literally only two people on earth that can pull off a tank top at a black tie affair, and Dom Toretto is a fictional character.

#GoldenGlobes #JasonMomoa”. True story.

Jason Momoa with the #GoldenGlobes wardrobe change 👀💪 pic.twitter.com/CyWxuIN4Fa — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 6, 2020

God bless Jason Momoa and his tank top at the #GoldenGlobes 😆 — Jessica (@StartaRiot20) January 6, 2020

Later, one Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Jason Momoa really said f*** your suits tank tops is what I’ll be,” and another added, “Why is Jason Momoa in a black tank top in a room of tuxedos?” But interestingly, Jason put his jacket back on when he took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.