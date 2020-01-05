Video
Hollywood Life

Jason Momoa Wears A Tank Top To The Golden Globes & Fans Have Feelings About It: ‘God Bless’

REX/Shutterstock
Jennifer Aniston arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Taylor Swift 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Jennifer Aniston 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020
Reese Witherspoon 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Fashion Highlights, Los Angeles, USA - 05 Jan 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 36 Photos.
Senior Editor

Jason Momoa was every woman and gay man’s dream at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, when he showed off his bulging biceps in nothing but a tank top.

When we tuned into the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5, we had no idea that we would be in for a gun show. And by “gun show” we mean witnessing Aquaman star Jason Momoa‘s bulging biceps on full display during the ceremony. The 40-year-old actor actually wore a dark green blazer when he walked the carpet, but things must have heated up inside during the show, because when Brian Cox was making his way to the stage to accept his award for his role in Succession, Jason was spotted sitting at his table, wearing nothing but a tank top. And his biceps looked massive! Even fans online took notice.

After Jason was spotted on screen, one fan tweeted, “Because jason momoa is just wearing a tank top at the #goldenglobes then Matthew McConaughey has to legally not wear a shirt it’s the law.” And another wrote, “There are literally only two people on earth that can pull off a tank top at a black tie affair, and Dom Toretto is a fictional character.
#GoldenGlobes #JasonMomoa”. True story.

Later, one Twitter user hilariously wrote, “Jason Momoa really said f*** your suits tank tops is what I’ll be,” and another added, “Why is Jason Momoa in a black tank top in a room of tuxedos?” But interestingly, Jason put his jacket back on when he took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie.