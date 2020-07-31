Jason Momoa Goes Shirtless While Being Hosed Down & Fans Lose Their Minds – ‘Beautiful Man’

Umm… WOW! Jason Momoa’s latest Instagram pics were nothing short of thirst-quenching as the A-list action star put his amazing physique in display.

Jason Momoa decided to break the internet in the wee early hours of Friday, July 31, with two smoking hot photos of him shirtless and wet. The Aquaman star, who turns 41 tomorrow, posted pics of him getting hosed down by a very lucky guy after a day of, well, let him explain. “Like a pig in s**t,” he began next to three laughing emojis. “Hard to explain this one. but i had an amazing day. now i need a dune buggy. dune coming soon aloha.” Fans didn’t seem to care about what he wrote and focused more on his banging body in the comments section.

Whoa there! Jason only sported a pair of white jeans for the sexy yet hilarious photos as his flashed a cute smile in one and could barely be seen, face wise, in the second. “Thank you for being the only good part of my 2020,” one joked while another asked a very serious question. “How do I get the job of the dude on the right???”

The Honolulu native is no stranger at making fans weak in the knees with his irresistible good looks and toned figure. It’s something he’s kind of known for as he’s been heating up our television and movie screens for twenty years dating back to his time on Baywatch: Hawaii in 1999.

He also made them swoon big time earlier this year at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards when he sported just a tank top inside the star-studded ceremony.

He’s also one of the many hunky A-list stars over 40 who have been catching our attention during quarantine. Other sexy celebs who have been seen out and about in next to nothing include Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman and Pierce Brosnan.