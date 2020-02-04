Jason Momoa is back to his hunky self after his Super Bowl ad that turned him bald and scrawny. He and wife Lisa Bonet had a date night out in NYC where he looked so sexy and handsome.

Jason Momoa and wife Lisa Bonet had a sweet date night out in NYC on Feb. 3. It came one day after his Rocket Mortgage Super Bowl ad went viral. The 40-year-old Aquaman star is looking like his usual hunky self after the commercial made it seem like the “real” Jason was scrawny and balding. Lisa even helped him attempt to lift a simple weight bar. Jason’s long brunette mane blew in the wind on the chilly New York night as the couple headed to dinner. He wore a Harley Davidson t-shirt with a black motorcycle jacket. The actor added some color by wearing a pair of purple work pants.

It’s a rare treat to see Jason and Lisa out together, as she tends to be a homebody while he bounces between far-flung film sets. We usually only see her with her hubby at his various premieres or awards shows. He towered over his 52-year-old wife, who is 5’2″ tall to Jason’s 6’4 inch frame. Lisa sported a pair of loose velvet pants that matched the color of her husband’s. She donned a heavy black, belted coat to stay warm and pulled the hood over her head to avoid the paparazzi. Still, her long brunette locks could be seen flowing from the collar of her jacket. She sported red slipper-like shoes, which looked comfy for walking to dinner.

Jason’s Super Bowl ad was one of the most viral of all of the big game’s star-studded commercials. Jason said how home is the one place, “I can let my guard down.” Then he ripped off prosthetics from his buff arms to show scrawny limbs, happily saying how he could finally “be myself.” Next he stripped off his black t-shirt and tore prosthetics off of his big, toned chest to show he’s actually super skinny with no abs. Finally Jason kicked back on his sofa and whipped off his famed long, thick mane of brunette hair to reveal his bald head with just a few hair strands on the sides. Finally, he was on a weight bench attempting to lift just the weight bar with Lisa spotting him. He was unable to do it, while she grabbed it with one hand.

Rocket Mortgage and Jason had been putting out teasers ahead of the big Super Bowl ad. “Been an epic week but we’re just getting started. Can’t wait for everyone to see me #getcomfortable on Sunday,” Jason captioned the final teaser, which he posted to his Instagram page. It showed him in a bubble bath reading a romance novel. He looked over to his dog while in the suds to say “It’s getting juicy.”