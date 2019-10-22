All hail one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. At the premiere of Jason Momoa’s new Apple TV Plus series, the ‘Aquaman’ star walked hand-in-hand with his queen, Lisa Bonet.

Lisa Bonet, 51, and Jason Momoa’s love is the real thing – and anyone can “see” that. At the Oct. 21 premiere of See, Jason’s new series on Apple TV Plus, the 40-year-old Justice League star his red carpet with his wife by his side. Before the couple entered the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, Jason and Lisa flaunted their love with some sweep PDA, posing for pictures with their hands entwined. Jason wore a rose champagne Tom Ford Suits, Louboutin Homme “red bottom boots,” and a custom necklace made by Amie Hertzig. It was “a very special gift from my wife,” he revealed on his Instagram Stories. Lisa, literally on the other hand, wore a black suit coat, wide-legged pants, and large gold hoop earrings. Has there ever been a better looking couple?

See is described as “an epic, world-building drama set in the future,” according to Deadline. The 10-episode series is “set in a future when the human race has lost the sense of sight, and society has had to find new ways to interact, to build, to hunt, to survive. All of that is challenged when a set of twins with sight is born.” Jason plays Baba Voss, the father of the twins born with sight. The series, created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, also features Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks, Christian Camargo, and Nesta Cooper.

Jason recently revealed that when he first met Lisa, it wasn’t love at first sight — because he fell in love with her years before. Jason told Esquire that Denise Huxtable, Lisa’s character on The Cosby Show, was “literally my childhood crush…. I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids. … if someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible.'”

Anything is possible. In fact, Aquaman’s stepdaughter can grow up to be Catwoman. No, this isn’t the newest Elseworlds from DC Comics. Jason’s stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, landed the role of Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming film, The Batman. The news of Zoe’s role brought a smile to the face of the King of Atlantis. “I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” Jason wrote when congratulating her on the new gig. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMA. Unbelievable so freaking stoked. You’re going to have so much fun, Aloha P bear.” Feel the love.