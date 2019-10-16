Jason Momoa, 40, Admits Lisa Bonet, 51, Was His ‘Childhood Crush’ Before They Got Together

Jason Momoa’s dreams came true after he met (and married!) Lisa Bonet, years after seeing her onscreen. He sheepishly admitted in a new interview that his wife was actually his ‘childhood crush’.

When Jason Momoa met Lisa Bonet, it wasn’t love at first sight. That’s because he fell in love with her years earlier when he first saw her on his TV screen. Jason confessed in an interview for the November 19 issue of Esquire that he was immediately smitten with his now-wife when he tuned into The Cosby Show in the 1980s and saw Lisa as Denise Huxtable on the sitcom. The Aquaman star, 40, told the magazine that Lisa, 51, was his “literally my childhood crush,” and couldn’t stop blushing while talking about his “dream girl.” Just don’t mention the “childhood” thing to Lisa, okay? “I mean, I didn’t tell her that. I didn’t let her know I was a stalker until after we had the kids,” he joked. He said elsewhere in the interview while speaking about the struggles of making a name for himself as an actor that, “if someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f**king possible.’”

He’s not kidding about the childhood crush thing. He famously told James Corden a version of this story on a 2017 episode of The Late Late Show. “Ever since I was like, 8 years old and I saw [Lisa] on the TV, I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” he said. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ But yeah, just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.” Jason finally got his wish in 2005, when he and Lisa had an adorable meet-cute at a jazz club in Los Angeles. “We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” he told James during the same interview. “I had fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.” After the performance, Jason and his dream girl headed to a cafe, and the rest was history.

Lisa told a similar version of this story to Porter in 2018. “I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met… He basically picked me up and threw me over his shoulder, caveman style!” Hot. The couple had their first child, son Wolf, two years later. Their second child, daughter Lola, was born in 2008. Jason and Lisa finally married in 2017, twelve years after their meet-cute.

Jason has an amazing relationship with Lisa’s daughter from her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz, Zoë Kravitz. After it was announced that Zoë, 30, was cast as the next Catwoman. Jason shared a pic of himself with his stepdaughter on Instagram, captioning it, “I’m so proud of u zozo bear.” Aww!