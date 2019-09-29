Lisa Bonet, 51, Stuns In Silk Floral Gown At ‘Joker’ Premiere With Hunky Husband Jason Momoa

Lisa Bonet stunned in a floor-length floral printed gown at the premiere of ‘Joker’ alongside her husband, Jason Momoa.

Holy smokes! Lisa Bonet, 51, looked drop dead gorgeous at the premiere of Joker as she posed with her handsome husband, Jason Momoa, 40, on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The mother-of-three — who seriously looks half her age — wowed in a long sleeve, silk floral printed gown while walking the red carpet with her younger beau. Lisa totally rocked the white and black prairie gown, which featured slightly puffed sleeves at the wrists. The tight bodice of the beautiful gown showed off Lisa’s teeny, tiny waist and made it so the dress didn’t swallow up her super-toned figure.

Lisa wore her long dreadlocks to the side, which cascaded over her shoulder and fell effortlessly down to her waist. The natural beauty kept her makeup relatively minimal and showed off her dewy, glowing skin and high cheekbones, and finished off her look with nude lips and gold hoop earrings. Suffice to say, Lisa looks absolutely stunning!

Her hunky husband, Jason, seemed to pay homage to the original Joker by sporting a plum-colored suit with white trim details. Jason finished off his look with a pair of sneakers and wore his shoulder-length hair down, which complimented his facial hair, and finished off his look by donning multiple rings on his hand.

Earlier this summer, the gorgeous couple spent some quality time together in Europe following Lisa’s daughter Zoe’s wedding on June 29. The couple hit the Fendi Couture Fashion Show on July 4 with their adorable 11-year-old daughter, Lola, and the entire family looked like they walked straight off the runway as they posed for pics.