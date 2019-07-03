Jason Momoa recently turned heads when he stepped out shirtless and showed off his amazing body while taking a stroll during a summer vacation with wife Lisa Bonet in Venice, Italy.

Jason Momoa, 39, is enjoying the summer and looking fantastic while doing it! The Aquaman star was seen walking around shirtless outside during a vacation in Venice, Italy over the weekend and we couldn’t help but notice his huge muscles. The hunky star was wearing nothing but black shorts while in the sunny location, where he’s been staying with his wife Lisa Bonet, 51, and between his flowing long hair and incredible biceps, he was definitely quite the attraction. Check out the sizzling pic of Jason HERE!

Jason’s epic outing comes after he and Lisa attended the wedding of his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, 30, and her now husband Karl Glusman, 31, in France. The beautiful day of love was attended by many notable celebs, including Zoe’s dad Lenny Kravitz, 55, Reese Witherspoon, Cara Delevingne, Chris Pine, Marisa Tomei and Denzel Washington. Although Zoe and Karl were legally married in the United States prior to their big wedding, it was still one huge event to remember. The ceremony took place at Lenny’s 18th century three-story, eight-bedroom mansion so it was definitely at an impressive location and from the look of the beautiful pics that were posted on social media, guests seemed to have the time of their lives.

When Jason isn’t having fun on vacations or at star-studded weddings, he’s hard at work in his successful career. His latest film, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, was released in Feb. and had him taking on the voice of role of Arthur Curry/Aquaman. He’ll also be starring in the upcoming film Dune alongside big stars such as Josh Brolin, Timothée Chalamet, and Oscar Isaac. The science fiction feature has a release date of Nov. 20, 2020.