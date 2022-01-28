See Pics

Jason Momoa Spotted Outside Van He’s Reportedly Living In After Lisa Bonet Split — Photos

Just over two weeks after announcing his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa was photographed out in public. He was seen exiting the RV that he’s reportedly been living in since the breakup.

Jason Momoa was photographed out in Los Angeles this week, just the second time he was publicly seen since confirming the end of his relationship with wife Lisa Bonet. In the photos, which you can see here, Jason rocked a ripped t-shirt and jeans, with his long hair down and curly. He had some scruffy facial hair on his face and was sporting glasses. The photos of Jason were taken on his friend’s property in Los Angeles, which is reportedly just a few miles away from the home he shared with Lisa. Lisa is still living at the pair’s home with their two kids.

As for Jason, he’s reportedly been residing in a camper van on his friend’s property. The photos show Jason outside the van, which he has used as a residence while on location filming movies in the past. The actor had the van customized in 2018 so that it’s livable.

Jason and Lisa, who have been dating since 2005, were married for more than four years at the time they announced their split on Jan. 12. In a statement, Jason admitted that the recent “transformational times” led to the end of the relationship. “We are parting ways in marriage,” he wrote on Instagram. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

He also vowed that his and Lisa’s devotion to their two children will remain “unwavering” after the split. The two share a daughter, Lola, born in 2007, and a son, Nakoa-Wolf, who was born in 2008.

Jason is also extremely close to Lisa’s daughter, Zoe Kravitz, who she shares with ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz. Earlier this week, the Aquaman star proved that he’s still on amicable terms with Zoe, as he publicly congratulated her on her role in the upcoming movie, The Batman, on Instagram. He shared a poster for the film, which he captioned, “So proud. Can’t wait. March 4th love u zozo.” Lisa has yet to be spotted in public since the split news broke.