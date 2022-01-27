Jason Momoa Raves Over How ‘Proud’ He Is Of Zoe Kravitz After Split From Her Mom Lisa Bonet

Despite his split from Lisa Bonet, Jason Momoa still has so much love for stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz. He gushed that he ‘can’t wait’ to see her as Catwoman in ‘The Batman.’

Jason Momoa, 42, is showing his support for stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, in the wake of his breakup with Lisa Bonet, 53. The Aquaman star shared the poster for The Batman, featuring Zoe, on his Instagram and wrote a sweet message, “So proud. can’t wait. march 4th love u zozo.” Zoe responded to Jason’s sweet post, “I love youuuuuuuuuu.”

Jason and Lisa, Zoe’s mom, announced on January 12 that they were splitting up after four years of marriage. “We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage,” the couple’s statement read in a now-deleted Instagram post. “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that ~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children teaching our children what’s possible ~ Living the Prayer — May Love Prevail J & L.”

Jason and Lisa began dating in 2005 and married in 2017. They share two kids, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Jason has always been a loving stepdad to Zoe. “I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” Jason said when talking to Men’s Health about Zoe in 2020.

He’s even friends with Zoe’s dad, Lenny Kravitz. He also noted to the outlet that he and Lenny “became so close to [each other] from the jump, they now refer to each other as ohana, or family.”

Zoe is playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in The Batman, which is set to be released on March 4. She stars alongside Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and more.