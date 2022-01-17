Jason Momoa Spotted Out For 1st Time Since Split with Lisa Bonet Not Wearing His Wedding Ring — Photos

The ‘Aquaman’ actor didn’t have his wedding ring on as he attempted to keep a low profile while out and about in L.A. days after his divorce announcement.

Jason Momoa has been pictured for the first time since he and his wife of four years, Lisa Bonet, announced they are divorcing on Jan. 12. The Aquaman actor, 42, was photographed without his wedding ring while walking to his car outside a grocery store in Los Angeles on Monday, January 17. Jason appeared to be trying to remain incognito, as seen in the photos HERE, by wearing a black cap, sunglasses, and a mask. He was dressed in a black Bob Marley shirt, dark pants, and black shoes.

Jason formally announced the end of his marriage to Lisa, 57, in a message posted to his social media page. The Game of Thrones alum explained that the A-list pair were sharing the breakup news “not because we think it’s newsworthy,” but so that “as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.” He added, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives. We free each other -to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible.”

Jason and Lisa got married in October 2017, after dating for over a decade. They met through a mutual friend in 2005, which Jason spoke about in a Nov. 2020 interview with Men’s Health. He said he was “a mess” upon meeting the A Different World actress, adding, “Especially when you meet someone you’re completely infatuated with and then find out she’s amazing, intelligent, and funny and she’s a goddess, and you’re a degenerate.”

The exes will now be co-parenting their two children: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13. Lisa also has a third child, actress Zoe Kravitz, from her relationship with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. “I love her dad,” Jason said in the Men’s Health interview when discussing his close relationship with Zoe. “I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family.”