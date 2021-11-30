Find Out

Zoë Kravitz’s Parents: Everything To Know About Lisa Bonet & Lenny Kravitz’s Relationship Now

News Writer

Zoë Kravitz is the only daughter of famous exes Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, who have maintained a very close relationship in the years after their divorce.

Zoë Kravitz, 32, is the child of Hollywood royalty. Her mother is actress Lisa Bonet, 54, while her father is legendary musician Lenny Kravitz, 57. Zoë was born in 1988, five years before her famous parents split up. Since then, Zoë has followed in both Lisa and Lenny’s footsteps. She’s released music, including her albums Calm Down and Tenderness, and has become a big-time actress thanks to her roles in Big Little LiesMad Max: Fury RoadHigh Fidelity, and the upcoming The Batman, in which she’ll star as Selina Kyle/Catwoman. As Zoë’s career continues to blossom, she’s maintained close relationships with her parents — who are still on great terms, too! Below, everything you need to know about Zoë and her famous family’s awesome dynamic.

Lisa Bonet 

Lisa is an actress best known for playing Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show and its spinoff, A Different World. When she turned 20 on November 16, 1987, Lisa eloped with Lenny in Las Vegas. They welcomed Zoë the following year, and enjoyed time together as a happy family of three, before divorcing in 1993. Lisa started dating actor Jason Momoa, 42, in 2005, and they had two kids together. Their daughter Lola, 14, was born in 2007, followed by son Nakoa-Wolf, 12, in 2008. After several years together, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in October 2017, and are together to this day.

While Lisa’s moved on with Jason, she has still maintained a loving relationship with her ex-husband. The couple frequently attend Hollywood events together to support one another, as well as their daughter. The exes even spend Thanksgivings together! “It’s fantastic. It’s full-on family love,” Lisa told PorterEdit in 2018. Thanks to his marriage to Lisa, Jason also has very close bonds with Lenny and Zoë. In November 2020, the Aquaman actor gushed over both his stepdaughter and Lenny to Men’s Health, and said that he hopes his own daughter turns out just like Zoë. “I love her dad. I hope and pray my daughter is that talented and loving and open and close to her family,” Jason told the publication.

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny is a famed singer-songwriter, record producer, and musician, whose most notable songs include “It Ain’t Over ’til It’s Over,” “Again,” “Let Love Rule,” “Fly Away,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” He’s been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and won four. Lenny has also dabbled in acting projects like the movies PreciousThe Butler and the upcoming Shotgun Wedding. On the small screen, he’s had guest appearances on The Simpsons, Entourage, and Better Things. As mentioned before, Lenny and Lisa eloped in 1987, when the singer was 23 years old. Their daughter Zoë was born in 1988, and the couple got divorced a few years later. Lenny has not gotten remarried, but he was in relationships with models Vanessa Paradis and Adriana Lima, and then was briefly engaged to Nicole Kidman in the mid-2000s.

Over the years, Lenny has kept up such a wonderful relationship with Zoë, as well as his ex-wife. In October 2020, he told Entertainment Tonight that there’s “no explanation” for the bond he and Lisa share post-divorce. “We experienced a very deep love that still carries on to this day, just in a different way,” Lenny explained. The “American Woman” crooner also has an epic bromance with Jason, which he talked about to Men’s Health in 2020. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Lenny shared. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, etc. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’ ”