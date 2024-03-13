Zoe Kravitz Hilariously Roasts Dad Lenny’s Relationship History in Hollywood Walk of Fame Speech

Zoë Kravitz loves her dad, Lenny Kravitz, but she isn’t afraid to roast him once in a while. While honoring the “American Woman” rocker, 59, for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday, March 12, the Batman actress, 35, poked fun at Lenny’s relationship history by comparing it to his see-through shirts.

“Lenny Kravitz. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” Zoë began while Lenny stood beside her at the podium. “And I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life. Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we’ve grown up together. We’ve been through a lot. We’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen a lot. I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I’ve seen the way you’ve stayed the same in the most important ways. I’ve seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I’ve seen your incredible dedication to your art. But mostly I’ve seen through your shirts.”

Zoë Kravitz playfully roasts her father Lenny Kravitz as he receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Video credit: Dave Tolley / Getty Images pic.twitter.com/2WRoV7hqZK — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) March 13, 2024

After briefly pausing for the audience to laugh, the Big Little Lies alum continued, “According to my dad, if it doesn’t expose your nipples, it’s not a shirt. And sure, it used to embarrass me when he picked me up from school as a kid, but I gotta say, at this point, I respect it. You really do pull it off.”

As she joked about Lenny’s fashion choices, Zoë then quipped, “Your relationship with the netted shirt is probably your longest one, and it works. You two make each other better, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Along with the crowd, Lenny was seen laughing at his daughter’s epic burn. Despite her jokes, though, Zoë pointed out that she learned a lot from the “Fly Away” artist.

“What’s cool about you is not what people think is cool about you,” she concluded. “Your radness doesn’t come from your shades or leather pants or netted shirts. It comes from your true love of life. Life is your art. And that is why your music is so inspiring and important. You make people feel alive. You remind them of the only thing that matters: Love.”

Lenny’s dating history has made headlines in the past, specifically for his former marriage to Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet. Despite divorcing in 1993, the co-parents have maintained a close family bond.