Lenny Kravitz’s Dating History Includes Famous Names From Lisa Bonet to Nicole Kidman

Lenny Kravitz recently opened up about his relationship history during a 2023 interview with Esquire. After explaining that he got an infidelity “curse” from his late father, the “American Woman” rock star noted, “I put some people through some hard times.” However, he noted that he is still open to love. Keep reading to look through Lenny’s full dating history, from former girlfriends to his past marriage to Lisa Bonet.

Lisa Bonet

Lenny and Lisa were married from 1987 to 1993. After falling in love in New York City, they jetted off to Las Vegas to tie the knot. The former couple later — who’ve remained amicable to this day following their divorce — welcomed their daughter, actress Zöe Kravitz.

In his book, Let Love Rule, the “Fly Away” singer wrote about falling in love with Lisa. “We vibed immediately. Time stood still,” he explained. “Without a lot being said, there was magnetism. I’d never had an encounter like it before. We were from the same tribe.”

Kylie Minogue

While still legally married to Lisa, the duo had split and Lenny had a brief relationship with Kylie in 1991. It isn’t clear how long they dated, and the pair have kept the details of their past romance to themselves.

Vanessa Paradis

In 1992, the Hunger Games cast member started dating Vanessa, whom he was with until 1997. While they were together, Lenny and Vanessa recorded music together. During a 2009 interview with Paris Match, Lenny revealed that he was “madly in love” with her.

“Vanessa was the perfect woman, but she came at the wrong time,” he explained. “I have never seen her since. She did not come to my concerts; we did not have any more contact. I can only wish her happiness. But I am not worried. I know that one day we will run into each other. And it will be time to talk about all this.”

Nicole Kidman

Fans weren’t aware that Nicole and Lenny were together until she revealed the bombshell in 2017. While appearing at the premiere of Big Little Lies, Nicole gushed over Zoë and said, “Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father. It’s all in the family!”

Lenny and Nicole were together during the early 2000s, but it’s still unclear when they broke off their engagement.

Adriana Lima

In 2001, the Shotgun Wedding actor began dating Adriana, who appeared in his “Yesterday Is Gone” music video. They got engaged but eventually broke up in 2003.

Barbara Fiahlo

Lenny and Barbara were spotted together in 2017, and they reportedly dated for less than a year, as their romance fizzled out sometime in 2018.