Thandiwe Newton, 49, Seen Kissing Musician Lonr, 25, Amid Split Rumors From Husband: Photos

Thandiwe Newton certainly added fuel to the rumors she split from her husband Ol Parker as she was spotted kissing another man! The Westworld star, 49, packed on the PDA with 25-year-old musician Lonr (real name Elijah Dias) during a stroll in Miami on Saturday (April 23) in photos seen here. The pair couldn’t keep their hands off each other as rumors swirl about Thandiwe’s personal life following her shocking exit from Magic Mike 3.

In the cozy snaps, the actress — who was seen without her wedding ring — kept her arm around the Los Angeles-based artist as she rocked an eclectic ensemble featuring animal print garb, sunglasses and a bucket hat. Talk about low profile! With her fingers interlocked with Lonr’s, she seemed to be enjoying the afternoon outing, stopping for some retail therapy and a few smooches during it. Lonr, dressed casually in a hoodie and sweats, helped carry shopping bags in between the lip locking sessions.

Thandiwe is not only in the midst of split rumors from her husband of over 20 years — she’s also dealing with the aftermath of reportedly being fired from Magic Mike 3 after getting in a heated argument with its star Channing Tatum, per Page Six. In addition, the film’s production team was reportedly concerned about Thandiwe’s mental health. “Thandiwe had been acting strangely on the set … enough that producers were worried about her state of mind,” a source told the outlet. However, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. said in a statement, “Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters.”

Meanwhile, Ol was spotted without his wedding ring earlier this week, making the estranged couple a team in that respect at least. The producer/director met Thandiwe while they both worked on a television project back in 1996. Two years later, they married and eventually welcomed three children together: daughters Ripley, born in 2000, and Nico Parker, born in 2004, and son Booker Jombe, born in 2014.