Salma Hayek, 56, Rocks Sheer Black Top For Balenciaga Show At Paris Fashion Week

It’s no secret that Salma Hayek is incredibly stylish and she proved that when she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a sheer black top with a leather corset. The 56-year-old posted a slideshow of photos rocking the sexy top which was tucked into a pair of baggy sweatpants.

In the photos, Salma wore a long-sleeve black top with a sheer fabric around her chest and a scoop-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. Through the sheer top, you could clearly see her bra while the rest of the top featured a tight, leather corset that showed off her tiny waist. She tucked the top into a pair of high-waisted baggy black sweatpants that were rolled down on the waist.

Salma accessorized her look with dazzling diamond bracelets and rings while a pair of skinny black sunglasses tied her look together. As for her glam, her dark brown hair was done by Jennifer Yepez, who parted Salma’s hair in the middle and left it down in waves with tiny little braids throughout. Her makeup was done by Angloma, who gave Salma a sultry metallic silver smokey eye with thick black eyeliner and a matte nude lip.

Salma has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she recently attended the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner in NYC when she slayed the red carpet in a plunging black Gucci gown.

Salma’s gown featured a low-cut, sweetheart neckline and a massive feather boa attached to her shoulders. The fitted gown featured a bustier bodice with a crystal-embellished neckline while the rest of the gown flowed out into a sheer skirt covered in sequins. The hem of the dress was white and completely covered in crystals and she accessorized with a fluffy black feather ball purse and a stunning diamond choker necklace.