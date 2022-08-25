Salma Hayek Bonds With Daughter Valentina, 14, During Rare Public Dinner Date: Photo

Salma Hayek, 55, enjoyed a rare public family outing with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, 60, and their daughter Valentina, 14. The trio grabbed dinner at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica on Wednesday, August 24. Salma looked as fashionable as ever for the night out — and the same goes for her gorgeous, look-a-like daughter!

The Eternals star wore a chic black mini dress that she paired with matching open-toed heels. Salma accessorized her look with a silver chain necklace and earrings. Valentina, meanwhile, rocked a metallic blue crop top, a pair of stylish denim jeans, and white sneakers. Valentina resembled her gorgeous mother, which has been happening more and more as the teen grows up.

Salma and her daughter have a sweet bond that was showcased when the pair appeared on the cover of Vogue Mexico in May. They wore matching Gucci logo looks, including a mix of prints and florals. Salma talked about her relationship with Valentina in the accompanying interview and revealed that the teenager has a knack for the famous star’s clothes.

“We fight over clothes because she takes everything from my closet,” Salma told the outlet. “Since she was little she never let me choose her clothes, and I always liked that.” Valentina then added that she doesn’t find as much excitement in designer labels. “The truth is that when it comes to clothes, I love hers, but in general I always wear what I like. I hardly notice the brand,” the teen said. “In general, I also like to combine and wear vintage pieces.”

Salma had Valentina in 2007, when she was engaged to her now-husband François. Salma previously opened up about how having Valentina at a slightly older age was a good decision for her. “I think I’m a better mother because I had her later,” she told Town And Country. “But I do get tired. I’m not going to lie.” In the same interview, she also described her daughter as “very creative, very smart, very funny, and very willful.”